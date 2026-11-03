3 Nov 2026
Becoming an employee-owned business has many benefits and the number of vet practices going down this route has increased significantly. But before starting the process, it is important to understand how it works and exactly what it means for owners and their employees…
Image: kali9 / iStock
Employee ownership trusts (EOT), since their creation as a structure in 2014, have become a new business succession tool.
Data published in December 2024 by the Employee Ownership Association/White Rose Centre Business Register indicated that by January 2025, the number of EOTs was in the region of 2,000.
John Lewis is the most well-known example, as is Richer Sounds. For the veterinary world, practices such as Pennard Vets became an EOT in 2021 and Hitchin Veterinary Surgery did the same in 2023. Other examples are available on the British Veterinary Employee Owned Association website.
In defining an EOT, it can best be described as a trust that has been established for the purpose of owning shares in a trading company for the benefit of the employees of the company.
While EOTs give business owners the opportunity of selling their shares to an employee-owned trust, they do not give direct share ownership to employees. Instead, a controlling interest in the company is transferred to an all-employee trust which is then held for the benefit of employees.
EOTs offer a number of benefits that professional services firm PwC has helpfully detailed.
In the short term, an EOT allows an exit where no obvious third-party purchaser is present, provides a quick and streamlined exit route for shareholders, and permits a disposal by UK individual shareholders, with the owner potentially retaining up to 49 per cent of shares. They also leave share capital still available to incentivise management and key employees.
As for the long term, EOTs can help align the goals of stakeholders and employees, help with employee retention and morale, encourage innovation, improve business performance and, importantly, encourage employee engagement.
Benefits from a tax perspective exist, too – specifically, an owner can make a disposal into the trust free from capital gains tax (CGT) and inheritance tax, the EOT can pay annual bonuses of up to £3,600 to employees free of income tax, and the company can deduct corporation tax for the value of the bonuses.
Stuart Mason, a former business owner, now a business coach, thinks them a viable exit option for business owners. However, he warned: “There are a few myths and legends that need to be addressed, as this is not the road paved with gold that many owners assume.”
The first thing Mr Mason noted are the changes introduced in November 2025 that “materially altered the tax landscape and, by extension, the motivations and trade-offs involved.”
He explained that EOTs once enjoyed 100 per cent relief from CGT, but that was reduced to 50 per cent.
While formal “permission” from HMRC is not necessary to set up an EOT, obtaining advance tax clearance is highly recommended to ensure the transaction meets the strict criteria for tax reliefs.
An EOT comes with various attractions, which Mr Mason outlined: business continuity by avoiding a sale to a competitor who may shut down capacity, relocate production, or strip assets; staff job protection; client stability by maintaining service quality and trusted relationships; and, critically, succession certainty where no obvious management buyout candidate exists.
He also praised the benefits of a phased exit, which “allows owners to step back gradually while supporting the transition and receiving deferred payments over time”.
So, given the positives for owners, what’s in it for employees? This, for Mr Mason, is a common question: “Some employees worry about taking on personal liabilities, while others want to know when they can order the Ferrari. Neither is the case.”
He explained that employees benefit from indirect ownership not from holding individual shares; for businesses that depend heavily on staff behaviour, this can improve engagement and accountability, if handled well. Beyond that, he highlighted a stronger sense of job security and long-term purpose, a more transparent, performance-led culture, and the potential for income tax-free bonuses.
He reminded that employees do not receive a personal equity windfall and ownership does not remove commercial pressure or risk of redundancy.
And while employees do not contribute financially, they also cannot opt out of the trust structure; employees are not personally liable for business debt.
As to the risks, Mr Mason sees the potential for EOT failure stemming from financial over-stretch or operational weakness, rather than the trust structure itself.
He said: “Common issues include overvaluation, with inflated pricing leading to unsustainable debt repayment. There’s also cash flow strain where repayments crowd out essential spend on machinery, maintenance, or energy, and owner dependency with key relationships or pricing decisions still tied to the exiting owner.”
On top on this, he sees weak governance if trustee roles are unclear or employee representation is ineffective, and cultural mismatch where employees are told that they own the business without understanding what that actually means.
Of course, every transaction carries some risk, and looking from the seller’s standpoint, Mr Mason sees the main one being that relating to deferred payment. He said: “Most EOTs are funded from future profits, meaning the seller is effectively underwriting the business post-sale.” Therefore, if profits drop, so do payments.
Other risks for the seller include a loss of control before the business is truly self-sufficient, the obvious emotional difficulty when stepping back after decades of involvement, and limited exit options if the EOT later struggles.
In considering employees, the key risk, Mr Mason said, is in “misaligned expectations. If ownership is oversold, disappointment can follow when the harsh reality sets in”.
To this, he adds the pressure to maintain margins without commensurate pay increases, confusion over governance and decision-making authority. He added that assigning “roles and responsibilities for every employee are essential.”
This is why he advises two for each team member: their “everyday role” being their current job, and then, secondly, their “new role” (if any) in running the business.
As for EOT funding, in Mr Mason’s experience, this is normally a blend of vendor loan notes where the seller is paid over time, external funding or finance where cash flows are stable, and some cash, if reserves allow.
Whatever the route, he said: “The overriding principle should be sustainability… and the business must retain sufficient headroom to replace or upgrade equipment, maintain and service the same, absorb material and energy price shocks and invest in systems.”
An EOT will not suit every practice or owners looking to move on. But for those that it does, the new entity will help keep the original dream alive while allowing the owner to gently exit – all while giving employees some personal level of interest in the practice.
Adam Bernstein is a former editor of VBJ with many years’ experience running his own business.