Why start here?

Earlier this year, through Vet Times, we asked veterinary professionals where interactions with insurance were creating friction for practice teams and clients. Their feedback highlighted a wide range of issues, often connected to decisions or expectations formed much earlier in the animal’s journey. It prompted us to step back and ask a different question: rather than tackling individual points of friction one by one, what happens if we look at the whole journey first and allow evidence to show us where the most significant issues lie?