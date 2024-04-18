18 Apr
The Progressive Veterinary Association will hold its first conference in June, but says it needs more members to enhance welfare protections.
A veterinary group that will host its first conference this summer has said it needs more “boots on the ground” to help achieve its objectives.
The Progressive Veterinary Association (PVA) was launched in November 2022 with a pledge to challenge human activities, which it sees as harmful to animal welfare and conservation.
The group is keen to work with others to reduce animal suffering, but has also made increasing its membership a major priority for this year.
It said: “There is much to do, and the PVA needs ‘boots on the ground’ to achieve its ultimate aims, which are not only campaigning, lobbying and educating, but also achieving concrete changes in legislation to protect animals.”
Members and supporters are now being invited to secure places at the association’s inaugural conference, which will take place in Euston, London on 15 June.
Topics expected to be discussed at the event include extreme breeding, the use of animals in medical research and a pathway to their replacement, the impact of veterinary parasiticides on the environment and vegan pet diets.
There will also be a video message from the association’s patron, Jane Goodall.
Conference places are free to association members and students, £20 for veterinary nurses and retired vets or £50 for practising vets. Anyone interested in attending can book by emailing info@pva.vet