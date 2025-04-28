28 Apr 2025
Veterinary and industry organisations say policy makers in Brussels must be more proactive in tackling current and future disease threats.
Image: © Thaut Images / Adobe Stock
Veterinary and industry groups have called for a major shift in policy attitudes towards animal vaccination in Europe to help prevent future large-scale disease outbreaks.
The Federation of Veterinarians in Europe (FVE), the Federation of European Companion Animal Veterinary Associations (FECAVA) and AnimalhealthEurope say a “more proactive” approach is needed.
The warning was delivered in a joint statement marking World Animal Vaccination Day on 20 April and issued ahead of European Immunisation Week which began on 27 April.
But the groups say the recent outbreaks of bluetongue and foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) that have affected the continent particularly highlight the need for action.
AnimalHealthEurope secretary general Roxane Fuller said: “Diseases which were once only reported outside of Europe’s borders are now more frequently occurring on European soil.
“Europe needs a fundamental shift from a firefighting approach to a fire prevention approach to avoid potential spillovers and disastrous consequences for European agriculture, public health and the wider economy.”
The intervention comes amid growing recent concern about the EU’s capacity both to deal with current disease outbreaks and prevent other threats from entering its territory.
Although the bloc previously agreed to move ahead with a vaccine strategy for avian flu, there have latterly been calls for increased funding and a wider vaccination plan.
FVE president Siegfried Moder said: “Animal diseases have a devastating ripple effect. Vaccines are an essential part of the veterinary toolbox.
“They are increasingly vital in veterinary medicine to prevent and manage diseases. We need equal access to available vaccines across the single market.”
Meanwhile, FECAVA president Danny Holmes said the promotion of vaccination as a method of disease control was vital to pet owners to keep both animals and humans healthy.
He added: “Non-factual social media posts and other fake news is widely blamed for falling human vaccination rates, so celebrating protecting our patients has never been more important.”
The issue is also set to be high on the agenda at World Organisation for Animal Health’s general session in Paris in late May, following recent comments by its director general, Emmanuelle Souberyan, about its desire to overcome non-scientific hurdles to their use.