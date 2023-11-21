21 Nov 2023
The Irish-owned global animal health company has set up a sterile injectable manufacturing facility in Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province, to supply China, Africa, Australia and New Zealand.
Bimeda Holdings chairman Donal Tierney and Ireland ambassador to China Ann Derwin participate in a dragon dance at the plant’s official opening.
Global veterinary pharmaceutical company Bimeda has opened a state-of-the-art sterile injectable manufacturing plant in China to serve its markets there and in Africa, Australia and New Zealand.
The Irish-owned animal health company has spent €25 million (£21.8 million) on the facility in Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province, which was designed and built to the China Human Drug GMP standard.
An initial team of 100 is employed at the site, which currently manufactures sterile injections and parasite-control products, ranging from 10ml to 500ml vial sizes.
The facility is approved to supply products to China, Africa, Australia and New Zealand, with further regulatory approvals for additional markets in progress.
Ireland ambassador to China Ann Derwin, local Chinese government representatives and Bimeda’s senior leadership team were all present for the opening.
Ambassador Derwin said: “I think it was very wise of Bimeda to decide to base their new manufacturing plant here in Shijiazhuang, due to its reputation as the medicine hub of China, just as Ireland is the medicine hub of Europe.
She added: “Foreign direct investment between Ireland and China also assists both countries. This facility once again demonstrates the willingness of Irish companies to invest in China.”
Bimeda Far East Asia general manager Daniel Tierney said: “Our Bimeda China division has grown significantly over the past decade and having a direct manufacturing presence will serve as a catalyst for further growth in the country.
“Despite the pandemic-related disruption to the region over the last three years, we see very positive signs of recovery within China and keen demand from both domestic and international customers.”