27 Dec
Cases have been reported in the midlands and south-east England in recent weeks, and one police force has said it fears more victims have yet to come forward.
Veterinary practices are being urged to tighten their security protocols against potential fraudsters following a spate of card machine scam incidents.
Now, industry groups have called for businesses to make greater efforts to protect themselves against both the present problem and the broader range of potential cybercrime threats.
VMG president Liz Somerville warned the risk was “only set to grow” as criminals adopted more sophisticated ways of operating.
She said: “It’s crucial for our industry to prioritise this issue by strengthening financial systems, building resilience against cyber fraud, and equipping teams with the knowledge to identify and respond to suspicious activity.”
Meanwhile, SPVS officials said members had also voiced concerns about a card machine scam through their channels.
Board member Helen Swift said practices should update their procedures for issuing refunds, including changing machine security codes if they feel it necessary, and empower staff to reject transactions they are unsure about.
She also encouraged businesses to ensure all workers were aware of the issue, adding: “Scammers rely on your good nature and they are very skilled at manipulating people to get what they want. It is not your fault if you are taken in by them.”
The particular card machine scam initially came to prominence in early December, following confirmation that police were investigating two such incidents in Kent, plus a third in Essex.
Several thousand pounds were feared to have been stolen in one of the incidents, where a card machine is believed to have been reprogrammed to process a bogus transaction, while staff at another of the affected practices managed to prevent the stolen funds from being transferred.
Since then, Vet Times has learned of at least one other case in the west midlands, while Leicestershire Police said practices in the Charnwood and Coalville areas of that county had also been affected by similar offences.
The force said staff should seek to cancel transactions, where possible, if they think a customer may be acting suspiciously.
But officers also believe it is likely there are other victims who have not come forward, while fears have been raised with Vet Times about further potential incidents in Essex and west London.
Nicole McIntyre, an investigator in Leicestershire’s economic crime unit, said: “If you have any information that could help or if you have been a victim of such a scam then please do not hesitate to make a report.”
Mrs Swift also urged practices that have been affected to alert nearby surgeries, as well as using their email list and sector-based social media platforms to raise the alarm.
Although fraud is now the most commonly experienced crime in the UK, with an estimated 3.5 million incidents in the year to March 2023 according to the National Crime Agency, no specific data is thought to exist for the level of refund scam offences.
However, two men were given suspended prison sentences at Bristol Crown Court last summer after they admitted conspiring to commit fraud over similar transactions at businesses in the city.