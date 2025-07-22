22 Jul 2025
Bosses have confirmed there will be job cuts as a result of a decision they say has been brought on by “ongoing economic pressures”.
A leading telemedicine company has announced it is to close its teleconsulting service to veterinary teams from 1 September.
VetCT said “ongoing economic pressures” meant the service was no longer sustainable, although its teleradiology and education provision will continue.
The group has also confirmed the move will lead to “some” job losses, though it has not said how many.
Chief executive Victoria Johnson said: “We are deeply sorry to have to close our teleconsulting specialist case advice service.
“Despite many loyal clients loving it and using the service to the full, wider adoption of teleconsulting has been variable globally since its launch in 2018.
“We have continued to consult, invest in, iterate and adapt the service over the past seven years to unlock the demand. However, despite our efforts, we now have to take the painful and difficult decision to close our client-facing service.
“There are a multiplicity of factors that contribute to the issue and, sadly, the ongoing economic pressures mean that the teleconsulting service is no longer sustainable.
“We want to reassure our clients that our quality-focused radiology reporting and education services are unaffected by these changes and continue to grow.”
She continued: “I have always said I want this company to be an example of how we can do business better – a commitment that forms the basis of our B Corp certification – and in business, the right decision is sometimes the hardest one.
“In making this decision, we will be doing our utmost to care for our team, our clients and their patients as we close the service, and to manage this transition in as thoughtful and considerate a manner as possible.
“We are extremely sad to say this will result in some redundancies and we are doing all we can to support our team through this difficult time.”
The company’s website said the teleconsulting team is comprised of more than 50 board-certified specialists in more than 12 disciplines, including internal medicine, neurology, orthopaedics and oncology.
In a further statement, Dr Johnson said the company would contact its veterinary clients “to find the best solution for them in providing collaborative care for their patients” and was “more than willing to speak with alternative providers to share our learnings” on teleconsulting.