3 Nov
Leading veterinary groups have joined forces to give evidence to the ongoing review of the sector.
Five veterinary groups have come together to defend the professions in evidence submitted to an ongoing review of the sector’s practices.
The BVA has today (3 November) published a joint submission to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) inquiry, which was developed in conjunction with the BSAVA, BVNA, SPVS and VMG.
The paper argues practices need to impose appropriate and reasonable charges for services and highlighted existing RCVS rules relating to prescription costs.
The groups also acknowledged the impact of increased corporate involvement in the sector, while insisting they were in favour of “transparency” of practice ownership.
BVA president Anna Judson said: “The highly-skilled medical care that vet teams are working tirelessly to provide is costly to deliver, but vet fees are a fair reflection of investment in staff, state-of-the-art medical equipment, medical supplies, medicines, and the time vet teams dedicate to the care of each patient.
“However, this is a timely opportunity for us to reflect on the importance of transparency in relation to both pricing and practice ownership.
“We want to see healthy competition, consumer choice and thriving veterinary businesses.”
The 26-page document also highlighted many of the workforce pressures currently facing the profession, as well as the need for new legislation that “reflects today’s profession, fully recognising the role of vet nurses and other allied professionals”.
Dr Judson added: “We have explained the complex challenges facing the profession, alongside highlighting the value of veterinary care.
“The CMA’s review will provide valuable insights, but it is essential that any recommendations are informed with full knowledge and understanding of today’s veterinary landscape and the pressures the profession is operating under, including workforce shortages.”
The CMA, which launched the current review in September, is expected to report its findings early in the new year.