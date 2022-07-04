4 Jul
VMG president Rich Casey has urged practitioners to be transparent and face the challenges head on as families and businesses continue to feel the squeeze.
A senior sector leader has warned of “a veterinary ecosystem that is more brittle than ever”, as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.
Meanwhile, the RSPCA said it fears the prospect of a wider animal welfare emergency in the months ahead.
With inflation already at its highest level in 40 years, and expected to rise further, the pressure on household budgets or vet practices shows no sign of being lifted soon.
Mr Casey said some of his members were already reporting they had increased costs for clients to fund wage rises for staff – particularly among the lowest paid – to ensure they have what he described as “a realistic living wage”.
No suggestion exists that practices are considering cuts to staffing levels or services, or closing together. But Mr Casey did report increased interest in the use of payment plans, charitable support and even delays to routine procedures, such as neutering.
He said: “The cost of living crisis is hitting owners, veterinary business and, ultimately, our animals. And these new pressures simply add to the issues we’ve been coping with for some time. The result is a veterinary ecosystem that is more brittle than ever.”
Mr Casey said some practices were already starting to do more to ensure they have the right support in place for their staff, including carrying out stay interviews rather than exit interviews to better understand the motivations of their workers.
But he said sector leaders need to acknowledge the pressures that exist and be open about them, as well as exploring possible alternative ways of supporting patients.
He added: “If we’re not already transparent, we need to be. If price rises are essential, explain them to your team and to your clients. Equip your team with the knowledge and skills to deal with the inevitable negative feedback they will receive.
“A clinical governance session with a focus on pragmatic case management could also help you all feel more comfortable with suggesting alternative treatment approaches to clients who are struggling financially.
“Tough times lie ahead, but it is the responsibility of veterinary leaders to face the challenges head on, and help their teams and clients get through them. It’s okay if we don’t have all the answers yet. We need to get comfortable with this, as ambiguity and change are here to stay.”
Latest figures showed the rate of inflation stood at 9.1% in May – the highest level since February 1982 – and some experts have predicted it could reach 11% by the end of the year.
The pressure on households with pets has already been apparent for some time, as RSPCA data showed the number of calls it received seeking help with vet bills rose by 12% last year to 3,644.
The charity also said 5% of all visits to the advice and welfare pages of its website were seeking help with financial problems.
Its new Animal Kindness index report, compiled in partnership with the Scottish SPCA, found that 78% of pet owners surveyed now believe the cost of living crisis will have an impact on the animals in their care.
A total of 68% of respondents expressed worries about the rising cost of care, while nearly one in five said they were concerned about how they would afford to feed their pets.
The RSPCA said it is expecting an unprecedented summer of animal welfare concerns. The charity has issued new guidance for vets in need of help and information.
In the latest reported incident, 11 newborn puppies were found abandoned in woods near Huddersfield, only hours after they were born. Five have subsequently died.
Emma Slawinski, the RSPCA’s director of advocacy and policy, said: “We cannot ignore the stark suggestion that the cost of living crisis is the biggest single threat to pets in the UK today.
“We are on the brink of an animal welfare crisis due to the rise in pet ownership during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living pressures biting – especially those on lower incomes. It’s absolutely heartbreaking.”
Between January and May this year, the RSPCA said the numbers of dogs, cats and rabbits taken into its care rose by 3%, 14% and 49% respectively, compared with the same period in 2021.
The Scottish SPCA recorded a 15% rise in the number of dogs it took in and a 12% increase in rabbits over the same period.
Meanwhile, the average number of animals rehomed by the RSPCA fell from 753 a week in 2019 to 518 last year.
Gilly Mendes Ferreira, the Scottish SPCA’s head of innovation and strategic relations, said her organisation had not seen a big impact on its services so far, but was under no illusions of what may be to come.
She said: “We fully expect to see a rise in pet owners who are unable to care for their animals or afford veterinary bills in the coming months due to rising costs.”
Owners are being urged to be open with their vets about financial concerns to maximise the chances of helping their pets.