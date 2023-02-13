13 Feb 2023
The York-based company has acquired 14 DierenDokters in its first move into the Netherlands and indicated further deals could follow.
A major UK-based veterinary company has announced the acquisition of its first practices in the Netherlands.
VetPartners has confirmed an agreement for 14 DierenDokters sites – in areas including Amsterdam, The Hague, Rotterdam, Eindhoven and Utrecht – and said it expects further expansion in the country.
The move comes just a few weeks after the York-based company announced the acquisition of its first practice in Portugal and means it now has a presence in eight European countries, as well as the UK.
DierenDokters employs nearly 100 staff across its practices, including 29 vets.
Its co-founder and chief executive, Maico Boumans, will continue to oversee the sites following the deal.
He said: “I believe VetPartners and DierenDokters are a perfect match because we share the same values, and have the same vision of how veterinary medicine should be practised – now and in the future.
“Like VetPartners, we believe it is important that we invest in the well-being and development of people, and relieve them of their daily non-veterinary tasks to enable them to focus on providing the quality of care our patients deserve.”
VetPartners chief executive Jo Malone said: “We have been interested in expanding into the Netherlands for some time and we first met Maico in 2018.
“We were looking for the right partner and we believe DierenDokters are the right fit for our family of practices.
“The practices and people in them are like minded, and we really look forward to working with them.”
The announcement follows reports last month that VetPartners’ owners, BC Partners, had launched a process that could lead to a potential sale of the company in a multibillion-pound deal.