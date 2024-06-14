14 Jun
Vet nutraceuticals manufacturer says investment at its site in Lytham near Blackpool will “revolutionise the business’ production capabilities”.
VetPlus has announced a £2 million investment at its manufacturing site on the Lancashire coast.
The veterinary nutraceuticals company said it was “poised to revolutionise the business’ production capabilities” at its Lytham site near Blackpool, including through introduction of a “state-of-the-art liquids mixing facility” involving more than £1 million alone.
Scheduled for completion later in 2024 at the Boundary Road headquarters, VetPlus said the improvements marked the largest single project in its history.
Through the changes, the company will increase its liquid processing capacity five-fold and be able to deliver enhanced control mechanisms for crucial functions such as heating, cooling and cleaning.
The process for fill-in pots of its Fibor supplement will also be automated after the investment, and a coding system will boost accuracy and productivity of the labelling processes.
David Haythornthwaite, VetPlus founder and chairman, said: “Our commitment to innovation and excellence drives every decision we make.
“This significant investment forms part of our ambitious growth plans as we continue to expand both our product development capabilities and our international distribution network. It not only underscores our dedication to developing world-class products, but also demonstrates our unwavering commitment to providing our customers with unparalleled quality and reliability.”
Joe Pierce, head of engineering at VetPlus, said: “This landmark investment will revolutionise our already industry-leading facility even further, allowing us to continue setting the bar for product innovation and development.
“In particular, the new liquids mixing element puts us out ahead of the market and the possibilities it will bring for new product development are endless. This, along with other ongoing projects aimed at automating processes and expanding production capacities, really does reinforce our position as the sector leader.”
The company, which has 25 years in the sector, supplies 3,000 vet practices in the UK and has just added to its Sustain and Gomega ranges.