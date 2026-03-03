03 March 2026
Shelley Harrison is senior communications manager at Agria. Here, she discusses the company’s principles – and how insurance can work best when it supports the veterinary profession.
Every day, veterinary professionals make clinical decisions where cost can influence care. But what happens when financial barriers are addressed early, before illness or injury strikes?
Figures from Agria Pet Insurance’s UK claims experience highlight the realities facing practices and pet owners alike.
Between May and October 2025, the average cost of a single claim for a cat or dog exceeded £580. More striking still, 26% of claims involved cats and dogs below the age of two years, reinforcing that costly clinical presentations are far from uncommon in young, otherwise healthy animals*.
For Agria, these figures support a long‑held belief: early, lifetime insurance is not simply a financial safeguard, but a practical tool for protecting animal welfare and supporting good clinical decision‑making.
Agria was founded on the principle that pets should have access to the best possible care throughout their lives. As a specialist insurer, Agria works closely with vets, veterinary nurses and industry experts to ensure policies are shaped around real, evolving clinical needs rather than short‑term solutions.
This welfare‑led approach is reflected in Agria’s emphasis on lifetime‑only cover, designed to support continuity of care across a pet’s life. This continuity supports treatment plans guided by clinical judgement, without unnecessary policy constraints.
Agria maintains close dialogue with the veterinary profession, using insight from real cases to support education, awareness and preventative messaging.
The aim is not simply to pay claims, but to help ensure owners are better informed and, together with veterinary teams, can focus on achieving the best possible outcomes for animals.
When pets are insured appropriately from a young age, the impact is often felt directly in the consult room. Diagnostics can be pursued earlier, referral decisions made with confidence and treatment plans followed through without interruption.
This is particularly relevant in acute and emergency presentations, where timing and clinical freedom directly affect outcomes. In these situations, insurance can allow veterinary professionals to act quickly and decisively, knowing that cost is less likely to stand in the way of optimal care.
Acute toxicity cases are a familiar challenge in small animal practice, often requiring rapid assessment, intensive treatment and close monitoring.
In one recent case supported by Agria, a young cat presented with clinical signs following exposure to lily pollen, necessitating urgent investigation and hospitalisation. The veterinary team initiated prompt diagnostics and supportive care, including intravenous fluid therapy and monitoring over several days.
The total cost of treatment exceeded £2,000, reflecting the level of care required to achieve a positive outcome from an unexpected situation.
Crucially, the cat was insured with comprehensive lifetime cover taken out early in life, allowing treatment decisions to be made without hesitation.
Diagnostics and supportive care could be pursued from the outset, without concern that cost or policy limitations might restrict clinical options.
The cat went on to recover well.
From a welfare perspective, the case illustrates how early, appropriate insurance can support timely intervention and continuity of care in acute presentations where speed and clinical freedom are critical.
Lars Mortensen, head vet for Agria Pet Insurance, said: “When insurance removes financial barriers, veterinary teams can focus on delivering the right care at the right time.
“That can make a critical difference to outcomes.”
From a veterinary standpoint, one of the most significant advantages of insurance taken out as early as possible is protection against future exclusions. Once a condition has been recorded, exclusions can apply for the remainder of a pet’s life.
Early lifetime cover helps guard against this risk. By putting protection in place before illness or injury occurs, owners are far less likely to face permanent exclusions later on, preserving access to diagnostics, treatment and long‑term management when it is needed most.
This is particularly relevant in young animals, where early clinical signs may not yet be apparent, but conditions can emerge over time. For veterinary teams, continuity of cover supports more consistent care planning and reduces the likelihood of treatment being compromised by exclusions that cannot be reversed.
With more than a quarter of Agria claims involving pets under two years of age*, the importance of early protection is clear. Early cover is not simply about managing costs. It is about safeguarding clinical options and supporting animal welfare across a pet’s lifetime.
Pet insurance works best when it supports, rather than competes with, the veterinary profession. By removing financial barriers at critical moments, it allows veterinary teams to practise to the highest standards and enables owners to focus on their pet’s recovery rather than the cost of care.
As veterinary medicine continues to advance, the role of welfare‑led, lifetime insurance in supporting animal health and clinical decision‑making will only become more important.
*Based on claims received between May 2025 – October 2025. Average calculated from average claims cost amount made across cat and dog. Agria Pet Insurance Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, Financial Services Register Number 496160. Our insurance policies are underwritten by Agria Försäkring, which is authorised and regulated by the Prudential Regulatory Authority and Financial Conduct Authority.