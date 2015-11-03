What is our purpose?

My view is that as vets we should serve the pet-owning public. Increasing our clinical knowledge should be to help our patients, not for our own self-indulgence. We should be willing to undertake the work our clients require, not do what we feel is right for us. If you want a nine-to-five job, clinical practice in the veterinary profession should not be for you, we should be client-based and not based on what we are prepared to do, or what our friends do.