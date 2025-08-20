The value of vet care is a huge topic, and one that’s close to my own heart. It isn’t a new one, either. An RCVS/BVA study from 2018 ranked vet surgeons as the third most trusted profession in the UK. However, only 24% felt vets were “good” value for money1. This concern was reflected in the 2023 Which? Consumer survey, where only 26% of respondents felt that consultation fees were reasonably priced, and just 17% believed the same about treatment costs2.