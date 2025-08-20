20 Aug 2025
Providing value to clients has never just been about price. It is as much about standards and communication as it is transparent pricing, but getting the mix just right is no easy task…
We do love an initialism in the veterinary world, don’t we? One that’s been on everyone’s lips for some time now is CMA. While I could delve into the investigation itself, the proposed remedies and potential impacts, many of our sector’s membership bodies have already done so expertly, and their insights are well worth reading.
What I would like to highlight is how this investigation has brought long-standing issues into sharper focus. It’s reignited important conversations: the need to modernise the Veterinary Surgeons Act, protect the RVN title, and increase transparency in practice ownership. Yet much of the media coverage, and indeed, much of our own professional discourse, remains heavily focused on pricing: profit margins, mark-ups and consumer choice.
The reason lies in one fundamental question: what value are clients receiving from their veterinary practice? Let me be more specific; how are they perceiving it?
Remember: price is what you pay; value is what you get. When clients don’t perceive the value in a service, the price often becomes the most convenient aspect to criticise.
The value of vet care is a huge topic, and one that’s close to my own heart. It isn’t a new one, either. An RCVS/BVA study from 2018 ranked vet surgeons as the third most trusted profession in the UK. However, only 24% felt vets were “good” value for money1. This concern was reflected in the 2023 Which? Consumer survey, where only 26% of respondents felt that consultation fees were reasonably priced, and just 17% believed the same about treatment costs2.
Interestingly, the majority of vet practices scored a net promoter score (NPS), a measure of customer satisfaction, of 80 and above, placing them in the “world class” category3. And yet, a quick internet search reveals countless media reports on “money-grabbing vets”.
So, where’s the disconnect and, more importantly, what can we do about it?
Running a veterinary practice is expensive, right? We are a service industry after all, with significant personnel, equipment and premises costs, not to mention running costs, overheads, drugs and consumables. So, getting your pricing spot-on is crucial. But what does “right” really mean? It’s about striking a balance: fair for both your clients and your business.
Several pricing models are out there, but let’s face it, some are definitely more reliable than others. Have you considered what makes your services unique?
Think about your expertise, your knowledge and the time you dedicate. These are your unique offerings. Make sure your prices not only reflect this value, but also cover the costs of running your business.
Business consultants such as Vet Dynamics, as well as your accountant, can help you assess your unique practice costs and determine a pricing structure that ensures your business runs and remains viable. And viable means making a profit that allows you to reinvest in your practice’s future – be that equipment, renovations, team development or expansion.
A clear, well-structured pricing model makes it far easier to explain your fees, both to clients and to your team. It builds confidence, consistency and trust. That’s the essence of transparent pricing.
Every practice is unique. From feline-only clinics to mixed or referral practices, different niches and standards exist. However, what shouldn’t vary within a single practice are the standards. Doing so can frustrate your clients, negatively impacting their perception of value.
Ever heard comments such as “the vet only spent five minutes with me” or “that’s not what the other vet did”? They are not uncommon.
Teams need to discuss, and document agreed standards, holding each other accountable to upholding them. By being clear on your standards of service you are ensuring consistency – for your team and your clients.
This consistency extends beyond clinical work to our customer service as well. Ultimately it is the client that decides on what course of treatment they will take for their pet. By ensuring high customer service across all client touch points, we are in a better position to be able to give the pets we serve the treatment they need.
Ever considered how customer service isn’t just for the front desk? Yes, they’re the face of the practice, but every team member interacts with clients. Therefore, it’s a shared responsibility; a collective effort involving everyone. Every client interaction matters, whether it’s a receptionist greeting clients warmly, a nurse explaining a procedure, or a vet ensuring they communicate clearly in a consult room. High customer service standards build trust and create a positive client experience, which ultimately benefits patient care.
Poor communication is often at the heart of why clients struggle to see the value in veterinary care. It’s easy to forget how stressful and disruptive a visit to the practice can be for clients who are often absorbing complex information while feeling anxious or emotional, and much of it may be missed or forgotten.
So, let’s delve into six key steps to achieve consistent clear communication.
When making recommendations, always explain the benefits first. Remember, clients want a prognosis, not just a diagnosis. They need to understand how the treatment will benefit their pet, the impact on them and the expected outcomes.
For example: “I’d like to undertake a pre-anaesthetic blood test. Doing this will ensure we can make the general anaesthetic as safe as possible. The test will check Fido’s liver and kidneys, which are important for processing the anaesthetic drugs, as well as his hydration levels, to ensure he’s in the best condition for the procedure. It’s £75, and we will have the results today.”
If we took the aforementioned and flipped the price to the front, clients are more likely to only focus on the price rather than the benefits. The risk in this instance is that the client misses the real value in the suggested treatment and is therefore less inclined to take it up.
With sound use of both your PMS system and pricing structure, providing accurate estimates should be straightforward. Clients aren’t generally aware of the true cost of procedures and investigations, so providing itemised, accurate estimates helps clients make informed choices and prevents unpleasant surprises at the time of payment.
Few things frustrate a client more than receiving a bill that’s significantly higher, sometimes by £100 or more, than what they were led to expect, or worse, not being given any indication at all.
On the other hand, coming in slightly under the estimate can leave a positive impression and build trust. Aim to keep your estimates realistic rather than overly generous, while allowing a small contingency margin of 5% to 15%. Most importantly, make it clear that this is an estimate, not a fixed quote.
Not everyone is a mental maths whiz like Carol Vorderman, so it’s important to give clients a clear total price.
For straightforward consultations and medications, this is usually simple. For more involved procedures or diagnostic work-ups, it’s helpful to offer an estimate; for example, saying “up to £XXX” to set expectations.
Always explain clearly which tests, medications, or procedures you recommend, starting with the benefits – the why behind your proposal. Then, provide the total cost, and pause. This pause may feel uncomfortable, but it gives the client time to process the information.
If the client remains silent, gently invite discussion with phrases like, “how does that sound to you?” or “what are your thoughts?” This encourages open communication and gives you a chance to address any concerns in the moment.
Clients should never be hearing the cost for the first time at the front desk when it’s time to pay.
The first principle of the RCVS Code of Professional Conduct is to prioritise the health and welfare of animals under our care. While our patients can’t tell us what’s wrong, we are trained to assess and treat them to the best of our ability.
It can be easy to focus narrowly on the presenting complaint, but it’s important to consider the whole patient during each consultation.
We should aim to identify all factors that could affect the animal’s health and well-being, even those beyond the reason for the initial visit. At the same time, it’s important not to overwhelm clients with too much information at once. This is where follow-up consultations can be invaluable: they offer an opportunity to revisit the primary concern and discuss any additional findings in a more manageable, structured way.
When a client asks, “what would you do?” it can feel like a double-edged sword, but it’s actually an opportunity. Clients trust us to act in their pet’s best interest and to guide them toward the most appropriate treatment plan. This doesn’t mean offering only one option, nor does it mean listing every possible differential (yes, DAMNITV still lingers in our memories). The key is balance.
The RCVS advises that we present a range of reasonable treatment options. Start by clearly outlining your recommended approach, explain why it’s your first choice based on the pet’s needs, then invite a conversation about alternative routes.
Be open about the pros and cons of each, including differences in cost, time, and likely outcomes. Your role is to lead with clinical confidence while involving the client in a shared, informed decision-making process.
In our focus on identifying and solving problems, it’s easy to overlook the value of pointing out what’s going well. Clients deeply appreciate reassurance, and highlighting normal findings during an exam reinforces their pet’s current good health – something they care about just as much as we do.
Simple, positive observations like “Fluffy’s teeth look great, no tartar at all” or “Chip’s body condition score is exactly where we want it” go a long way. These comments not only build trust, but also enhance the overall value of the consultation, showing that we’re paying attention to the whole patient, not just what’s wrong.
The conversation around pricing in veterinary care is not just about pounds and pence, it’s about trust, transparency and perceived value.
The CMA investigation has shone a spotlight on areas that need attention, but it has also reminded us of something vital: how we communicate the value of our care is just as important as the care itself.
This isn’t about slick sales techniques or over-explaining; it’s about helping clients understand what they’re paying for, why it matters and how it benefits their pet. When pricing is clear, standards are consistent, and communication is confident and empathetic, we create stronger relationships, more informed decisions and better outcomes for pets, clients and teams alike.
This is our opportunity to reclaim the narrative around value in veterinary medicine. Not by defending every price tag, but by consistently demonstrating the care, expertise and dedication behind it, leading with confidence in the value we deliver every day.
Because when clients see that, price becomes part of the conversation, not the problem.
Gemma Barmby has undertaken many roles in the small animal veterinary world, including clinical coach, new graduate mentor and clinical director. Gemma joined Vet Dynamics in 2021 after realising her purpose was in developing teams and practices, encouraging and supporting them to thrive. She is also finance director for the VMG.