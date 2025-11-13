13 Nov 2025
Zoetis now owns its first reference laboratories in the UK and Europe following the acquisition of the Veterinary Pathology Group.
A major pharmaceutical company has announced the acquisition of a leading UK and Ireland veterinary diagnostics firm.
Zoetis bosses have hailed their deal for the Veterinary Pathology Group (VPG) as a “key milestone” with the deal meaning the company now owns its first reference laboratories in the UK and Europe.
The VPG currently operates five laboratory sites across England, together with a sixth in the Republic of Ireland.
Mike Ellinger, Zoetis business unit director for UK diagnostics, said: “VPG’s national reputation for quality and deep expertise strengthens our ability to innovate and expand our diagnostic offerings to better serve the veterinary community in the UK and Ireland.
“This acquisition strengthens our ability to innovate and expand our diagnostic offerings to better serve the veterinary community’s point-of-care and reference lab needs in the UK and Ireland.”
VPG chief executive Fiona Gosling described the deal as “an exciting next step in VPG’s journey and a natural continuation of our evolution”.
She added: “Having long respected and admired Zoetis’ leadership in diagnostic innovation, we are delighted to bring together the remarkable talent within VPG with their scale and vision, underpinned by our shared values.”