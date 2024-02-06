6 Feb
Bosses say the new facility will play a key role in training once a new course for VNs gets underway.
A new training clinic is set to be developed at Aberystwyth University’s vet school thanks to a £100,000 bequest.
The project on the Penglais campus is being funded through a donation from the estate of the late Gordon Burrows and will support the training of both vets and veterinary nurses.
The university’s new veterinary nursing degree programme is due to start later this year, while veterinary students currently spend two years on campus before transferring to the RVC.
School head Darrell Abernethy said: “As part of their learning process, it is important that our students gain experience in veterinary clinical training and an understanding of the key equipment and processes undertaken at veterinary clinics.
“We are deeply grateful for this generous bequest which allows us to take a step forward with our plans to expand our facilities and further enhance the teaching we offer at Aberystwyth.”
Originally from Lancaster, Mr Burrows is known to have served in the Royal Navy and subsequently worked in the oil industry.
An executor of his estate said: “Gordon Burrows would have been pleased to know that his legacy is contributing to the enhancement of veterinary training for future generations of students.
“It has been a privilege to work with the university to ensure the bequest makes a lasting contribution to the work of the first school of veterinary science in Wales.”