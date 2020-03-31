31 Mar
RCVS slashes this year’s obligation by 25% for vets and vet nurses in face of COVID-19 pandemic.
The RCVS has reduced by 25% the number of hours CPD veterinary professionals are required to undertake during 2020 due to COVID-19.
The annual minimum requirement for veterinary surgeons will be reduced from 35 hours to 26 hours, while that of veterinary nurses will be reduced from 15 hours to 11 hours. The reduction has come into force immediately.
A similar 25% reduction will also be introduced for veterinary surgeons holding advanced practitioner or specialist status, as retaining these statuses requires additional hours of CPD, including in the specific areas of designation.
RCVS president Niall Connell said: “As a compassionate regulator, we recognise that, although some veterinary professionals have seen a reduced workload, there remains immense pressure on very many members of the professions to juggle professional and family, childcare and other caring responsibilities in very difficult circumstances.
“A number of veterinary surgeons and veterinary nurses expressed concern that it may be difficult to undertake CPD at present and so, to give the professions some breathing space, we decided we would reduce the minimum hours required for 2020.
“We also recognise that some practices are having to make the difficult decision to reduce their CPD budgets this year in response to falling footfall.”
Dr Connell added: “However, it is worth reiterating that CPD need not be expensive or require physical attendance at lectures, congresses or other events. There are many online providers of CPD, and other resources such as articles and webinars – some of which may be free.
“The key is that the CPD is relevant to you and enhances your professional practice, and so we would still encourage all our members to undertake CPD as and when they can.”
The policy will be under regular review and may be extended further if the circumstances demand. Those with questions on the policy change can email the RCVS education department.