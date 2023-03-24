24 Mar 2023
Claire McCabe named vet of the year, Pet Blood Bank’s Helen Rooney wins vet nurse of the year and Milfeddygon Williams Vets in Gwynedd is vet practice of the year at annual awards.
At the 2023 Petplan Veterinary Awards, Milfeddygon Williams Vets in Gwynedd (left) was named practice of the year and Claire McCabe (right) won the vet of the year award.
A nationwide search to find the UK’s finest veterinary professionals culminated in the 24th annual Petplan Veterinary Awards, held last night (23 March) in Manchester.
Having been selected from more than 30,000 nominations, the worthy recipients were presented with their awards during a black tie ceremony at Kimpton Clocktower Hotel, hosted by actress and comedian Sally Phillips.
Nominated by colleagues and pet owners for their continued dedication to the nation’s pets, the eventual winners were selected by a panel of independent judges, including presidents of SPVS, BVNA and Association of Veterinary Students, as well as winners from the 2022 awards.
Vet of the year went to Claire McCabe from Craemill Veterinary Clinic in Cookstown, who said: “Our local community is massively important to myself and my practice – we have been going 50 years this year, so to get this award on this anniversary means so much.”
The vet nurse of the year award winner was revealed as Pet Blood Bank’s Helen Rooney, a veterinary nurse for 27 years, who remembers a time before services like that of her employer existed. She said: “I’ve seen the difference these products make first-hand and I don’t know where we would be without them.”
Veterinary receptionist Laura Cameron from Lomond Veterinary Clinic in Dunbartonshire was the practice support staff of the year winner, and she said: “It’s unbelievable to have won. We’ve got a very small tight knit team and it’s great because I couldn’t be here without them.”
Meanwhile, Louise Newman from Blue Cross Vets, Merton was crowned practice manager of the year. Speaking after the event, she said: “It means so much to be to be singled out from my team as being an individual that’s supported them and got them through COVID and ever since then.”
“I love my team, I love the passion of my team and I just love how amazing my clients are.”
Staff from Milfeddygon Williams Vets in Gwynedd took home the accolade of vet practice of the year – a win they acknowledged was due to the support of their local community.
A spokesperson for the practice said: “Without any customers and clients, you have no business, and I feel that they appreciate us and it’s recognition for all the hard work the whole team does.”
Petplan’s sales and marketing director, Bella von Mesterhazy, said: “All of the night’s winners are so deserving of the accolade, thanks to their true commitment to their profession, and like all those who sent in nominations, Petplan is incredibly grateful for the outstanding services provided by not only our winners, but veterinary professionals around the country.”