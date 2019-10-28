SLS printers

So far, SLS printers have been limited to industrial applications and have been cost-prohibitive (the entry cost of a single printer is around £155). When compared to FDM and SLA, SLS represents a more complex technology, which needs to be handled in a more demanding, specific setting. Even the smallest industrial printers need a minimum of 10m2 installation space. In addition, SLS systems require to be installed in an environment free of any gases that may precipitate powder oxidation. Because of cost and complexity, the use of SLS printers has so far been limited to the production of small quantities of high value custom parts.