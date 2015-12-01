Solve the problem

If you need some time to come up with a response tell them so and commit to getting back to them in a specified timescale – and do so. Make sure all of your responses project a clearly concerned, yet calm, manner. Stress your wish the problem be resolved, and project a calm confidence that you are the person to do it. When you have a suggested solution then agree with clients the steps you’ll take and the timescale. Assure them you’ll take personal responsibility for seeing the resolution through – and do.