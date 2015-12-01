1 Dec
No matter how good you, your practice and your people are you will occasionally encounter an angry client. A normally reasonable, happy individual transforms into a flesh-eating beast bent on your destruction and comes at you demanding satisfaction.
There are two traditional ways to deal with this situation. The first is to eat humble pie, accepting the blame fully and doing everything they ask to satisfy them. That way you’ll likely keep the client – but could you look at yourself in the mirror? Probably not. Another approach is to become angry back at the client, denying all responsibility and telling them where to get off. That way you needn’t worry about repeat complaints. After all – no clients, no complaints.
Yet calming an angry client and resolving a complaint needn’t mean sacrificing your self respect. It may not be your fault, but it’s still your problem. Approach all angry clients with this attitude. Even if it is your fault, don’t take the complaint personally. Clients complain because they want you to address a perceived shortcoming. Resist the temptation to fight back.
Shut up and listen carefully. Besides giving you insight into the reason for clients’ distress, it also helps to exorcise some of the initial anger they’re feeling. Let complainants express themselves – don’t stop them mid-flow – it’ll be easier to reason with them afterwards.
When your clients have finished show some empathy – explain you understand why they’re so upset and you’re going to try to sort things out. Then clarify your understanding of their problem. Ask questions, qualify comments. This will calm them and ensure your suggested solution will address all aspects of the perceived problem.
Don’t automatically accept blame before you know it’s warranted. But if it is clearly your fault then admit it early in the process. Accept responsibility and don’t hide, don’t try to pass the buck. Adopt a genuinely humble tone.
If you need some time to come up with a response tell them so and commit to getting back to them in a specified timescale – and do so. Make sure all of your responses project a clearly concerned, yet calm, manner. Stress your wish the problem be resolved, and project a calm confidence that you are the person to do it. When you have a suggested solution then agree with clients the steps you’ll take and the timescale. Assure them you’ll take personal responsibility for seeing the resolution through – and do.
Calmly explain you will endeavour to address any problems they may have, but you can only do so if they afford you the same courtesy and respect you intend to show them. If they continue being abusive terminate the conversation.
If a problem seems to grow every time you implement an agreed solution then ask your clients to put their complaints in writing so you can better understand and address them.
Try to prevent angering clients in the future. At transaction time let them know it’s your policy to resolve any difficulties they might encounter with their purchase. If something’s about to happen that might upset clients, let them know before it’s an issue.
Clients who take the time to complain are generally telling you they want to continue doing business with you – but with some changes. Put a high priority on resolving difficulties, but don’t ever feel you must sacrifice your own self esteem to do so.