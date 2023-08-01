1 Aug
Wales’ only vet school has celebrated the success of its first students as they prepare to swap west Wales for the RVC’s Hawkshead campus.
The head of Wales’ only vet school has indicated its course provision could expand further in the future – if demand within the sector warrants it.
Aberystwyth University said interest in its degree programme – delivered in partnership with the RVC – is growing rapidly, while work is also continuing towards the launch of new nursing courses there.
The comments came as the impact of the new vet school, which welcomed its first students two years ago, was highlighted during an event at the Royal Welsh Show on 24 July.
The initial cohort is now preparing to swap west Wales for the RVC’s Hawkshead campus in Hertfordshire – a moment Darrell Abernethy believes is very significant.
Prof Abernethy said: “Wales has waited over 100 years for a school of veterinary science and having these students reach this point is a major milestone in delivering on the vision for tertiary veterinary education.”
The first nursing courses at Aberystwyth are due to be delivered from next year, while veterinary degree students will return to Wales for parts of their clinical training.
Prof Abernethy said the number of students being interviewed for places had increased by up to 30% a year since the programme started – a trend he put down to the “unique strengths” of the Aberystwyth student experience combined with the RVC’s academic reputation.
Asked if delivering full degree programmes at Aberystwyth was a long-term aspiration, he stressed the “priority and focus is on delivering a first-class education for our students and meeting the needs of the Welsh veterinary profession and Welsh society”.
But Prof Abernethy added: “We will continue to talk to the sector and the relevant stakeholders to consider what developments would be beneficial in the future.”
Prof Abernethy also endorsed concerns raised by both the BVA and other veterinary education leaders in recent months about funding in the sector.
He said Aberystwyth’s funding was currently sufficient, because of its current focus on pre-clinical training and the RVC’s investment in the course.
But he argued that the “chronic shortfall” in finance was a particular issue for clinical training.