14 Jan 2022
Veterinary nurses from the UK and Ireland are invited to contribute to the October event by submitting abstracts or a poster.
Image: Lindsey Ashburner and Kimberley Whalen.
The Veterinary Critical Care Nurses (VCCN) section of the British Association of Critical Care Nurses (BACCN) is inviting veterinary nurses to submit abstracts for its 2022 conference.
The event – which is joined with the Irish Association of Critical Care Nurses – will be held at the ICC Belfast from 17 to 18 October this year.
As part of the conference, the VCCN – which works to promote critical care veterinary nursing and its position within the one health approach to human and animal health – will hold its first Emergency and Critical Care Veterinary Nursing stream, including a simulation stream alongside critical care human nursing presentations.
The VCCN committee is inviting vet nurses from the UK and Ireland to get involved and contribute to the scientific programme by submitting abstracts or a poster to be included at the conference, with all topics around critical care or emergency veterinary nursing to be considered.
There are four categories of abstract, with a guidance video available to help get entrants started with their submissions, which can be found here.
RVN Laura Edwards, who is working with the BACCN, said: “We are really keen for veterinary nurses – no matter if you are from small practice, equine or referral – to get involved and help us to establish the first veterinary nursing stream within a human nursing conference in the UK.
“Even if presenting is not your thing, we have other options that may suit you and coming to Belfast in October will give you access to all the human critical care nursing streams for the two days. It is honestly one of the most unique and exciting opportunities for any veterinary nurse; helping to carve out new ground in the human health sector.”
The conference is open to VNs in all fields to attend and they can apply under allied health care professionals for a discounted rate.
For more information and to register, or to learn more about the VCCN, visit the BACCN website.