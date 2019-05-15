15 May
Have you been promoted to head up a team, perhaps to replace someone who has left or because the business is growing? Do you feel overnight your responsibilities have changed, but you haven't had training in the skill sets you need? This is accidental leadership…
Congratulations, you have a new role.
If you’ve suddenly found yourself elevated to partner, head nurse or practice manager, navigating your way through this vulnerable period could be your biggest challenge to date.
It will take time to become the manager you wish to be. In addition, your role will involve much more than simply management, with the team looking to you as its leader and role model. The Chartered Management Institute has suggested 75% of employees view their manager as their main career choice influencer. Yet, only 20% rate this influence as positive. Little wonder, then, that veterinary leadership is under the spotlight as we strive to retain our people.
So, what challenges should you expect as an accidental leader? How do you avoid the pitfalls, protecting both yourself and your team as you settle into your role?
With any change of role will come a period of excitement and anticipation, followed by a period of anxiety or adjustment as the reality of the position and its responsibilities sink in. It is normal to feel out of your comfort zone – particularly if the change is sudden or unexpected. However, with time, most will find their feet and thrive. The aim is to limit your level of anxiety and minimise the time spent in this period. That involves accepting the feelings of change and having realistic expectations of your own and other roles.
Accidental leaders can be prone to feeling the success of the team is dependent on their success as a leader.
“The pressure we put on ourselves as new managers and leaders can be significantly higher than our line managers and colleagues expect,” said Becky Dobell, from VetPartners. “This unreasonable expectation will be counterproductive in the long term.”
For example, feeling central to the practice can lead to the pitfalls of overwork, stress, an inability to switch off and feeling isolated. As one veterinary partner put it: “As a lead clinician, and one of the business owners, it is hard to perceive a situation where I could take my foot off the pedal. That means you can feel pretty rung out, tense, tired and hopeless, and I think you feel pressured and quite lonely. It can be difficult to know who to speak to at times.”
Self-awareness will help you avoid these pitfalls. Becky suggested taking time to reflect on your role and then asking for the wider opinion of your team. She said: “Regular communication with your line manager or fellow partners, constructive feedback and coaching support can really help reduce your sense of isolation or stress and guide you as you begin your journey.”
Having clarity on what is expected of you by the practice and what you expect of yourself will reduce anxiety by allowing you to set your priorities, evaluate what is realistically achievable and predict areas where you will need further help. If you are now the boss then consider external coaching.
“Be careful not to get stuck in the busy trap,” Becky warned. “Learn to manage your time (not completing all of your admin on weekends or evenings) and delegate appropriately. This is great for the team as long as it comes from a working relationship based on honesty and respect.”
Certainly, the most effective leaderships are those that encourage team involvement. That leads us to the biggest challenge as a new leader – managing your teammates.
It can be a daunting prospect when yesterday’s teammates now report to you. However, Becky said, it is good to remind yourself you have been promoted for a reason. She said: “If you have respect in the first place then you already have a team that knows and trusts you.”
This is an opportunity to build on that hard-won respect.
“Early on, set the tone for the team by leading by example,” she said. “How do you want them to behave? It can be subtle changes that make a big difference.”
If saying thank you isn’t part of the practice culture, or gossip is tolerated, you could introduce changes to address these. Remember to say thank you yourself and discuss with the team how to introduce zero tolerance of gossip. Accidental leaders can be fearful of introducing such changes, but being seen to be decisive from the start can give you authority and the longer you leave it, the harder it will be.
Good communication is a crucial aspect of leadership. “Don’t forget the importance of getting the communication channels right. Whether through team meetings or one to ones, talk to your team and listen,” said Becky.
You have recent experience of being managed, and you know the team, so bring these perspectives to the table. She said: “Take a step back, view your colleagues with fresh eyes and leave the prejudgement behind.”
Avoid the pitfalls of isolation or inflated ego by actively surrounding yourself with those who will provide an honest opinion – especially if that differs to your own. The best support system is one that holds you accountable.
Through asking questions, listening and observing, you will learn to identify and trust the strengths in others that will complement you and make delegation easier. With a common purpose and clarity of what the practice expects of them, team members will feel valued, trusted and respected as you move forward together.
Remember, consistency of approach in leadership is more important than getting it right all the time. That means preparing for each day by considering potential outcomes, challenges, behaviours and responses, and revisiting these at the end of the day to reflect on what can be improved for next time.
The reality is you are very likely to make mistakes. As an accidental leader, you may be more likely to blame yourself or lose confidence. By all means, remain humble and seek others’ opinion on what went wrong, but see it as a learning curve rather than setting yourself up to fail by expecting perfection. Try to keep perspective by asking: Were your motives good? How many other decisions have you made with good outcomes? What different factors (beyond you) were at play here? How important is this in the grand scheme of things? In a year’s time, will we be talking about it? What good can come from it? Blaming yourself does no one any favours.
At the end of each day, when you leave work, leave it behind. Have tools in place to help you to switch off and refuel. It is not only okay to take time out, it is crucial so do whatever works for you – be it a hot bath, a trip to the gym or a drink with a friend. Tomorrow is another day and if you are to be ready for the challenges it will bring, your primary leadership responsibility is to take care of your own health and well-being.
Yes, being a good manager and leader is about training and practice, and there is no substitute for knowledge and experience. However, being aware of the potential pitfalls of accidental leadership offers you an opportunity to avoid them, benefiting both yourself, your team and the practice.