The reality is you are very likely to make mistakes. As an accidental leader, you may be more likely to blame yourself or lose confidence. By all means, remain humble and seek others’ opinion on what went wrong, but see it as a learning curve rather than setting yourself up to fail by expecting perfection. Try to keep perspective by asking: Were your motives good? How many other decisions have you made with good outcomes? What different factors (beyond you) were at play here? How important is this in the grand scheme of things? In a year’s time, will we be talking about it? What good can come from it? Blaming yourself does no one any favours.