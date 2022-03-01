But while the presenter may be the focus, this does not mean the other members are not actively and intimately involved in the set at every stage. It is for all members to ensure they have total clarity about the issue being presented, and then for them to provide the presenter with fresh insights and perspectives – to shine a light on new ways of approaching the issue and to bring their experience to bear, but in ways that challenge constructively and open up thinking, rather than close it down or try to force it down particular routes.