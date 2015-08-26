2. Make space for gratitude in your life each day.

Taking a break from the travails of life in practice is important. Holidays, of course, do us the world of good. But taking a mini-timeout each day is just as important (and remedial). One of my favourite activities is to take two to three mindful minutes to listen to the birds sing. There’s nothing quite like the sound of a laughing kookaburra in the morning or as restful as the tuneful whistles of magpies in the evening to help maintain gratitude in your heart.