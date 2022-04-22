22 Apr 2022
Pet insurance firm has chosen Earth Day (22 April) to announce the environmental achievement and launch a sustainability pledge.
Agria has chosen Earth Day to announce that it has become the UK’s first “carbon positive” pet insurer.
The milestone – which means Agria is removing more CO2 equivalent from the atmosphere than it is putting in – comes a year to the day since it became carbon neutral on Earth Day 2021.
To celebrate the achievement, Agria has launched a sustainability pledge to signify its commitment across three key areas:
Agria’s status is backed by a report providing evidence of the achievement.
In May 2020, the company launched its “Go Green” paperless drive, which has saved 2 million sheets of paper and 31 tonnes of CO2 equivalent to date, while it has also reduced carbon emissions from 246 tonnes CO2 equivalent in 2019 to 117 tonnes in 2021.
Looking to the future, Agria also aims to remove all but unavoidable emissions inside eight years, move to a sustainable fleet of company cars, track all office energy emissions and run a sustainable pet ownership series to educate pet owners.
Agria chief executive Vicki Wentworth said: “Officially becoming carbon positive is a truly significant moment for us – as a business, as animal lovers and as pet owners – but, of course, our pledge to the environment doesn’t end here.
“We will continue innovating to ensure our carbon footprint reduces still further.”