30 Aug 2022
The VMD's new boss is among a host of speakers in the line-up for the AHDA’s first post-COVID event.
Bryan Lovegrove, AHDA secretary general.
Organisers of the Animal Health Distributors’ Association (AHDA) conference say the level of response to the forthcoming event demonstrates the importance of in-person gatherings to the sector.
The event is taking place for the first time since early 2020 in Birmingham on 19 and 20 September, having been scrapped last year due to the COVID crisis.
Dozens of animal health companies and industry bodies will be represented at the conference, which is being held under the theme of “Working for positive change” at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole Hotel at the NEC.
The newly appointed VMD chief executive Abi Seager will be the conference’s keynote speaker as the event switches to an autumn date from its regular January slot.
AHDA secretary general Bryan Lovegrove said: “We’re really looking forward to coming back together after a lengthy break.
“Exhibitor spaces have sold out, which is a clear indicator of the enthusiasm within the sector, and the importance of meeting in-person to share ideas and discuss challenges.”
The first day of the conference will feature a number of workshops focused on issues related to responsible prescribing, following the launch of the AHDA’s campaign to raise awareness of the risk of anthelmintic resistance to the farming industry earlier this year.
Mr Lovegrove said: “In raising awareness of the challenges of anthelmintic resistance, and by focusing on it in detail at our conference, we hope to bring some of these areas of focus to life, encouraging conversation and engagement among those directly involved in the prescribing process in order to help the end users – their customers – better understand the topic.”
The programme also includes sessions on current topics in the sector, including companion animal nutrition, lungworm in cattle and backyard poultry, plus a gala dinner on the first evening incorporating the AMTRA awards.
Tickets, including reduced rates for AHDA members, are available online.