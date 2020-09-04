4 Sept 2020
The sale of equipment – including top-end scanners, operating tables and radiology kit – has begun following the trust’s closure in March.
Some of the AHT’s assets and equipment that will be sold at auction.
The sale of equipment and assets held by the AHT has begun.
Global advisory and asset management specialists Gordon Brothers has been instructed to manage the process for the trust, which was founded in 1942, but closed earlier this year amid claims of management failings.
The site housed operations including a small animal clinic, MRI equipment and a cancer centre, hydrotherapy equipment and kennels, as well as extensive scientific and research and development laboratories.
This type of sale rarely occurs and has been described by Gordon Brothers as a “unique opportunity” for the animal care, veterinary and agriculture industry to take advantage of the equipment available for purchase. All assets will be made available for sale via private treaty and online auction.
Veterinary equipment for sale includes:
For the full comprehensive list of assets for sale, visit BidSpotter.co.uk.
A second sale comprising a large quantity of laboratory and research equipment, and agricultural plant and machinery, will take place in October 2020, with further details to be released.
Gordon Brothers valuations and industrial director Simon Bamford said: “Gordon Brothers is pleased to be assisting the trustees of the AHT with the orderly closure of the 1,000-acre Newmarket facilities, including the sale of the large quantity of associated assets.
“We are expecting significant interest in the varied array of assets.”
The online auction will close at 3pm on 1 October 2020. Viewing is strictly by appointment only on Monday 28 and Tuesday 29 September 2020 from 9am to 4pm at the AHT, Lanwades Park, Kentford, Newmarket, CB8 7UU.
For further enquires, email Josh Chivers at Gordon Brothers.