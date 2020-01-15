15 Jan 2020
Two out of four new cases are in UK counties that have never before recorded the fatal canine disease.
Four fatal new cases of the mystery dog disease cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy (CRGV) have been confirmed today (15 January) by veterinary specialist referral centre Anderson Moores.
Two of the four cases are in UK counties that have never before recorded the disease – commonly referred to as “Alabama rot”.
The latest cases are in:
No prior confirmed cases of CRGV have existed in either Rutland or County Tyrone, Northern Ireland.
The aetiology of the disease is not yet understood, despite eight years of ongoing, multidisciplinary research.
Case numbers are:
In total, the UK has now seen 204 confirmed cases of Alabama rot across 43 counties since it was first identified in 2012.
A handful of dogs strongly suspected of having the disease – possibly around 15 in number – are believed to have survived.