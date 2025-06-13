13 Jun 2025
Organisation also reveals data showing less than half of animal owner respondents to a survey know SQPs have to be qualified and highly regulated.
Image: AMTRA
A body regulating SQPs has announced plans for a national week raising awareness of the role.
AMTRA revealed results from an industry survey, which showed only 48% of animal owners – covering farmers, horse keepers and pet owners – knew SQPs had to be qualified and part of a highly regulated industry.
Among 150 vet sector respondents to the survey, 77% said they had SQPs in their practice environment, 96% said they understood the role very or fairly well and 70% rated SQPs as either important or very important.
Most SQPs (96%) were proud of their profession, 71% felt the role was respected, 89% said the profession prescribes and supplies responsibly and 92% felt better awareness was needed of the role across the veterinary and animal medicines sectors.
AMTRA said it intended to spearhead the launch of a national SQP week in 2026, and would be reaching out for industry and stakeholder input in due course.
It is also proposing use of “animal medicines advisor” in preference to SQP moving forward.
Stephen Dawson, AMTRA chief executive said: “AMTRA would like to see greater recognition of the valued role SQPs play in contributing to animal well-being, including as an integral part of the animal-centred team, supporting responsible animal ownership, and providing advice on prudent medicines supply, use, disposal, and general animal care.
“AMTRA is committed to continued evolution in response to the changing needs of SQPs, the animal medicines industry and veterinary profession.
“This survey has provided incredibly useful insights which we will be using to shape future strategies to help support SQPs in achieving the best health and welfare outcomes across livestock and companion animal and equine sectors.”