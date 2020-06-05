5 Jun 2020
Association of Dogs and Cats Homes grateful to pet food manufacturers and animal care product suppliers that have donated £110,000 in products to coronavirus emergency fund.
Deputy manager Carol Margieson is pictured with donations at Dogs Trust Manchester – one of the regional collection points for the donated goods. Image © Dogs Trust
Businesses in the animal health sector have rallied to help welfare charities struggling during the coronavirus pandemic by donating £110,000 worth of pet food and products.
The Association of Dogs and Cats Homes (ADCH) – the umbrella body representing companion animal rescue organisations – launched an emergency fund in April to support welfare charities.
In response, pet food manufacturers – including Mars Petcare, Purina, Naturediet, IAMS, Forthglade and AJM Pet Products – have supplied more than 65 pallets of dog and cat food.
Additionally, Pet Remedy has provided more than £17,000 of products to help animals that are staying longer than usual in animal rescue shelters, and ProtectaPet has contributed security fencing to the fund.
Animal Courses Direct has offered dog first aid webinars for CPD, while Royal Canin is offering food donations direct to ADCH members.
Donations are being distributed to ADCH member charities across the country, and larger organisations such as the RSPCA, Dogs Trust, Cats Protection and the National Animal Welfare Trust have been acting as collection points for local charities.
ADCH chairman Claire Horton said: “In an emergency survey carried out by the ADCH among its membership, every single organisation had seen a downturn in income and more than half said fund-raising income had already reduced by more than 50%.
“In addition, just 52% of members said they had three months of income and reserves remaining, while 32% had less than three months, and some significantly less than this.
“We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has donated these vital supplies to help out smaller animal welfare organisations that are struggling at this difficult time.”
Ms Horton added: “Our absolute priority is to do everything we can to make sure animal welfare charities can continue to provide the animals in their care with everything they need until it is time for them to find their forever homes.
“Thanks to industry partners we have been able to help rescues across the country continue their vital work.”