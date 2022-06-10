10 Jun 2022
Pictured (from left) are Eastcott’s Robert Weeks; Claire Todd, trustee and treasurer at WAGS; Cindy Hargreves with retired police dog Tyke; Adam Weal from WAGS; Nicola Scott and Louise Fowden from Eastcott Veterinary Referrals.
Eastcott Veterinary Referrals has donated £1,000 to the WAGS retired police dog charity, an independent foundation set up to help retired police dogs from Wiltshire, Avon and Somerset, and Gloucestershire police forces.
WAGS provides assistance in emergency situations and to offer financial assistance where a large vets bill may mean a decision is made about the dog’s future based on cost.
Claire Todd, trustee and treasurer at the charity, said: “It is not always possible to get full insurance cover for retired police dogs.
“WAGS can really make a difference to the health and well-being of these amazing pets, who have helped our forces for much of their lives, and it’s been our mission to really ramp up building awareness on the importance of it.
“We are so thankful to the entire team at Eastcott, who have gone the extra mile and have been very generous with this donation, helping us continue to make a difference in these amazing animals’ lives.”
Duncan Barnes, clinical director at Eastcott, said: “Over the years, we’ve provided veterinary care to a number of serving and retired police dogs, so we’re delighted to be able to support WAGS.
“WAGS is a fantastic charity and really resonates with the ethos of our hospital. We are so pleased to have been able to help it out with this donation.”