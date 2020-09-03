3 Sept 2020
“We have already taken steps to reduce and offset our carbon emissions, and are looking forward to helping to improve our local environment by planting more trees” – Kai Crawshaw of Animalcare.
Animalcare has achieved carbon neutral status as part of its commitment to run its business sustainably.
The specialist veterinary product company assessed its carbon emissions output earlier this year and has since worked to reduce them, while instituting offsetting measures such as tree planting to enable it to become carbon neutral.
Animalcare’s carbon emissions assessment report was undertaken by Carbon Footprint, which helps organisations reduce the environmental impact of their activities.
Some of the company’s highest carbon-emitting activities related to business travel and have been reduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Animalcare is continuing to adopt measures to ensure emissions in this area do not rise again once travel restrictions are lifted.
To offset its emissions, the company is taking part in the Brazil Verified Carbon Standard Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Degradation project, which is working to prevent unplanned deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.
Additionally, to support a further reduction of carbon in the atmosphere in the UK, Animalcare is working on a project to plant more than 200 native British broad-leaved trees at venues close to its York headquarters.
Animalcare product manager Kai Crawshaw said: “We have already taken steps to reduce and offset our carbon emissions, and are looking forward to helping to improve our local environment by planting more trees.
“It is an exciting journey and we are very proud to have achieved carbon neutral status.”