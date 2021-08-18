18 Aug
Veterinary professionals can pre-register for the mental health and well-being app being produced by the RCVS Mind Matters Initiative ahead of autumn launch.
The RCVS Mind Matters Initiative (MMI) has collaborated with organisation The Kite Program to develop a mental health and well-being programme that will be called the MMI Kite App. Bespoke microlearning modules will be a feature of it.
Free to use, the MMI Kite App will have a range of modules, known as Kites, aimed specifically at the veterinary professions. Kites will be added regularly, and among the first are ones on breathing activities, mindfulness, time management and physical activity.
Angharad Belcher, RCVS director for advancement of the professions, said: “Veterinary professionals undertake vital work for animal health and welfare, but the intensity and pressure of their work can take its toll on mental health and well-being. Sadly, research shows that compared to the general population, veterinary professionals are more likely to experience mental health distress, including depression and anxiety.
“We recognise how hard it can be for veterinary professionals to fit well-being activities into their busy workdays and understand that everyone’s mental health needs are different. By collaborating with The Kite Program, we wanted to create a well-being platform that was accessible, flexible, and had a range of activities to meet a variety of mental health and well-being needs.
Ms Belcher added: “This app will be another useful tool for the professions, and we are pleased to be able to offer it free of charge.
“We are really looking forward to hearing feedback from the professions about the platform, and creating more modules based on their wants and needs.”
The MMI said all activity on the app was secure and the only data the MMI would hold was a record of active users. Anyone wishing to pre-register can visit the MMI website and fill in their details. A demonstration will also be on offer at the RCVS stand at BEVA Congress.