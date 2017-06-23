23 Jun 2017
A vet appointment has hailed the start of a new era for a Northumberland town’s oldest veterinary practice.
Honor Etherington joins Hadrian Vets on 27 June.
Honor Etherington spoke of her delight at taking up the post at Hadrian Vets in Hexham, which she will start on 27 June. This follows the retirement of long-serving vet Eric Nelson earlier this year, who previously ran the clinic with his wife Wendy.
Hadrian Vets was taken over earlier this year by VetPartners.
Originally from Durham, Miss Etherington qualified from The University of Edinburgh in 2004 and has worked in small animal practices in the north-east, as well as in emergency and critical care.
She joins Hadrian Vets from Sunderland Vets4Pets, where she worked for nine years.
Miss Etherington said: “Hadrian Vets is a highly respected practice and this is a fantastic new challenge to help take it forward into a new era. VetPartners is a group dedicated to improving clinical standards, which is very important, and all the values important to me are shared by the team at Hadrian Vets.”
She added: “I have always set high clinical standards, and looked at ways to educate clients, implement best practice ideas, high levels of care and a good client experience. Clients want the best possible service at a reasonable price, and with a good outcome for their pets.”
Rabbit Awareness Week, a national event from Burgess Excel running from 17 to 25 June, is of particular interest to Miss Etherington. The 2017 campaign focuses on feeding fresh, high-quality hay and grass to rabbits every day.
She said: “I do a lot of rabbit work, covering all aspects of their care, including dental treatment, medicine and surgery. Rabbit nutrition is something I’m very passionate about.”