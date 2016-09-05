More changes

Apart from auto-enrolment, two further pension changes have been introduced. The first, from April, is a new state pension of around £8,000 per year. The old basic state pension paid around £6,000 every year, but people could receive more depending on how much National Insurance they had paid. Nathan reckons lower earners could be better off under the new state pension, but some higher earners may be worse off. He recommends anyone approaching retirement should contact the Department for Work and Pensions for a personal projection.