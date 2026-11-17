17 Nov 2026
Businesses urged not to be “afraid” of recruiting new staff despite a survey indicating many are worried about how legislative change will affect them.
Employment contracts should be updated, or specific training contacts introduced, to reflect what both sides expect from student VN training. IMAGE: andiafaith / Fotolia.
New fears have been raised over the potential for “significant operational and financial” impacts on veterinary businesses due to new employment legislation.
A senior figure has warned of specific challenges for the sector based on the Employment Rights Act swiftly following other regulatory reforms.
But a leading HR expert urged practices to ensure they have appropriate protocols in place for recruitment and not to be afraid of taking on new employees.
Although some of the act’s provisions will not come into force until the new year, analysis by Peninsula Business Services indicated widespread concern about its likely impacts. Its survey of more than 500 business leaders found 43% feared “additional risk” in recruitment because of the legislation.
That figure rose to 51% among representatives of businesses with between 5 and 20 staff, while 55.9% of business owners forecast a negative impact from the legislation on their organisations.
The concerns were echoed by one respondent who said the law was “likely to have a significant operational and financial impact on our veterinary business”.
They added: “Recruitment and retention remain ongoing challenges within the veterinary sector, and while we support measures that improve employee well-being and job security, it’s important that the implementation of the act recognises the particular staffing pressures faced by veterinary practices and provides sufficient guidance and transition periods to support compliance without adversely affecting service provision to clients and animal welfare.”
SPVS president Pete Orpin also pointed out the law changes were being implemented “hard on the heels” of work to comply with the Competition and Markets Authority investigation’s remedies and amid the ongoing drive for reform to veterinary legislation.
He said: “There are genuine concerns that the lack of bandwidth to get abreast of these changes may land some practices in hot water with future HR issues.”
Peninsula chief operations officer Kate Palmer said the survey showed “just how much harder” day to day management was becoming as a result of the legislation. But she urged employers to draw up a “practical implementation timetable”, pointing out that 82% of participants said their businesses had begun preparing to meet its requirements.
She added: “Don’t be afraid to recruit. Instead, prepare early by reviewing contracts, strengthening probation and performance management processes, training managers and keeping accurate records.
“A clear and fair process will be increasingly important as the employment law framework changes.”
Concerns about the legislation follow warnings that last month’s Budget had offered little to ease the challenges of running a veterinary practice. One specific area of unease highlighted in the survey is the reduction in the qualification period for unfair dismissal protection from two years’ continuous service to six months from 1 January, with one-quarter of businesses describing that as a “major” or “critical” risk.
But while they declined to comment on the survey’s findings, leaders of the Unite union have previously argued the legislation would “barely reset the playing field” for workers.