18 Jun 2020
Alan Robinson will lead a webinar to help practices identify the key areas they need to focus on to drive recovery.
Bayer Animal Health is hosting a free post-lockdown business strategy webinar for veterinary practices called “Planning your way out of the crisis” tonight (18 June) at 7pm.
To support veterinary practices in lockdown, Bayer has been hosting a series of free 90-minute webinars – the final of which will be led by Alan Robinson (pictured), managing director of veterinary business consultancy Vet Dynamics.
The webinar will give vets essential advice on key areas to support recovery in the coming weeks – finances, the team and future strategy.
It will also provide practical planning tools, strategic advice and the opportunity to ask questions.
Bayer regional business manager Caroline Braidwood said: “We know many veterinary customers have potentially gone elsewhere during the pandemic and vets will need to work hard to win them back.
“Our three webinars provide tangible insights to ensure practices can flourish.”