13 Dec
Workshop that included meditation and yoga was offered to Beechwood Vets’ practice teams from across Leeds.
A veterinary practice in Leeds gave its team a well-being boost with yoga and meditation classes.
Beechwood Vets in Leeds, part of VetPartners, is renowned for its care of pets, but looking after its vets, VNs, receptionists and admin team is also a high priority for the practice.
With this in mind, Beechwood held a well-being workshop for team members from its four surgeries across the city.
The workshop was organised by vet Nadine Lightbody, and run by yoga teacher and vet Chloe Hannigan, who holds sessions for members of the veterinary profession. Such was its success, Beechwood may organise more workshops in the future.
With depression levels and suicide being significantly higher in the veterinary profession than the general population – according to Vetlife – Beechwood said it was always looking for ways to show it cared about well-being and encourage everyone to talk about mental health.
Practice manager Kelly Mann said: “Working in the veterinary profession is a stressful job, and we need to find ways to deal with it and support each other.
“The well-being workshop was really positive and everyone really enjoyed it.”