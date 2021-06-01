1 Jun
Organisation looking for assistance with education and welfare sessions, run with The British Horse Society, that have been on hiatus for 15 months due to COVID-19.
BEVA Trust is looking for volunteers to help get the education and welfare clinics it runs in partnership with The British Horse Society (BHS) running again after a 15-month COVID-19 hiatus.
The trust and The BHS have been working together for six years on the clinics, which, with practical support from other equine charities, provide education, dental care, farriery, worming, microchipping, passporting and castration for horses deemed in need.
To date, 200 BEVA members, nurses, students and farriers have volunteered time and expertise, helping 1,307 horses and ponies. Nearly 600 horses have been castrated.
The trust needs volunteers for clinics on 16 September at Clitheroe Auction Market in Lancashire and on 30 September at Ashford Cattle Market in Kent.
Volunteers must be BEVA members and qualified vets or VNs (unless attending as a student with a university veterinary surgeon or lecturer). Around 8 to 10 volunteers are needed for each clinic, to include a mix of equine vets and equine vet nurses.
Julian Samuelson, BEVA Trust chairman, said: “We are delighted to be able to start running these important clinics again.
“Volunteers will be required to assist with health checks, castrations, passports and microchipping. It is also valuable to give dental health checks to the horses. If you can offer dental services, please let us know when you register your interest.”
The clinics are supported by Zoetis, Bransby, Blue Cross, Redwings, World Horse Welfare and the RSPCA. Relevant COVID restrictions will be in place at each clinic.
To volunteer, email Leaya Slater.