31 Oct 2022
Two-day event will be held from 3 to 4 November at Royal Armouries in Leeds with close to 1,000 delegates expected for the company’s first live conference in two years.
More than 800 visitors came together in Leeds for the UK's only emergency and critical care congress in 2019. Image © Vets Now
Delegates from across the globe are preparing to attend a sell-out emergency and critical care (ECC) congress this week.
Close to 1,000 people will gather at the Royal Armouries in Leeds for an in-person Vets Now ECC Congress 2022, following two years of the event running virtually.
More than 80 hours of CPD over seven streams has been arranged for 3 to 4 November, with Søren Boysen from the University of Calgary and Sophie Adamantos from Paragon Referrals among the speaking line-up. Victoria Gosling, chief executive of GB Snowsport, will open congress as the keynote speaker.
Vets Now and IVC Evidensia’s John Williams, WSAVA executive director Richard Casey and VDS Training training consultant Elly Russell are also speaking.
Arlene Connor – an RVN and national referral nursing lead at Vets Now and IVC Evidensia – has, alongside national ECC lead Dan Lewis, planned the veterinary and nursing programme.
She said: “Our ECC Congress will be back in person this year after two years of virtual events. So, we’ve gone bigger and better than ever.
“This is where we’ll come together, with a refreshed and renewed focus on what we do best: saving pets’ lives.”
Dr Lewis said: “Our mission is to bring the world’s leading ECC experts together in one room to share our knowledge with vets and vet nurses, and I’m delighted to welcome record numbers of attendees to congress this year.
“We’re excited to open congress 2022, and deliver fresh and inspiring content for our delegates.”
Clinical and non-clinical streams – the latter centred around well-being – will run at the congress, and are aimed at all members of the practice team, from students to specialists.
The congress has been running since 2004. Last year’s virtual event attracted 1,100 visitors from 29 countries and 2020’s won the Veterinary Marketing Association’s “Best Virtual Event” award.
Vet Times is the headline media partner, with Woodley Equipment the headline sponsor. Dates for 2023 will be revealed next week. Full information is online.