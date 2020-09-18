18 Sept 2020
VetPartners has invested £750,000 to tranform a former shopping mall unit into a 24-hour veterinary practice.
Clinical director Stephen Arundell with wife and practice manager Natalie Arundell (left) and RVN Kimberley Lewis.
One of Doncaster’s best-known veterinary practices is preparing to welcome the first patients to its new £750,000 surgery.
Arundell Veterinary Care opens the doors of its new 24-hour veterinary practice on 28 September on the site of a former shopping unit at Kirk Sandall mall.
The shopping unit has been transformed by a £750,000 investment into a modern veterinary practice, boasting equipment such as a digital imaging suite with ultrasound and x-ray, a dental room and two operating theatres.
As well as the latest equipment, the new practice will have four consulting rooms, a prep room, two operating theatres, an isolation unit, separate cat and dog facilities and improved parking.
The new surgery will replace Arundell Vets’ Bennetthorpe practice as its main branch, providing improved facilities for clients, patients and veterinary team members. Bennetthorpe will remain open, along with its Toll Bar surgery, as satellite branches.
The transformation of the empty unit at Kirk Sandall is being funded by veterinary group VetPartners, which has more than 130 of the UK’s most respected veterinary practices.
Clinical director Stephen Arundell said: “We are delighted with the new practice and these are very exciting times for our team.
“Our patients will benefit from additional services, high-tech equipment and improved facilities, and we will provide an even better experience for clients, with improved parking and reception area.”
Arundell Vets employs eight vets, eight veterinary nurses, three animal nursing assistants and seven receptionists across both sites. Most of the Bennetthorpe team will move to the new branch.
It is hoped the new practice will achieve hospital status from the RCVS because of its enhanced facilities and standard of care.