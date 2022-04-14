14 Apr 2022
Interactive, pop-up discussions and debate sessions on the profession’s big talking points will be part of proceedings at BVA Live in June.
Flexible working, sustainability, canine fertility clinics and feline welfare will be among the topics likely covered in the two-day event at the NEC Birmingham on 23 to 24 June 2022.
Open to all members of the profession, not just BVA members, and featuring speakers from within and outside it, the event will also feature an exhibition and two clinical theatre streams each day.
Organised by the BVA with CloserStill Media, the team behind London Vet Show, BVA Live has lined up Silvia Janská, founder and chief executive of Innoveting Consulting, and Daniel Wheatley of the University of Birmingham Department of Management to lead the first debate session, “Embracing flexible working so the profession doesn’t break” in the BVA Career and Debate Theatre.
The “Sustainability showcase” will feature speakers from a number of settings, while speakers for “Canine culture wars: who’s to blame for the rise in canine fertility clinics?” will include Mark Rafferty, chief inspector with the Scottish SPCA’s special investigations unit; the Scottish SPCA’s chief executive Kirsteen Campbell; and former BVA president Daniella Dos Santos.
“Why are cats always the underdog?” will see Madison Rogers and Maggie Roberts of Cats Protection joined by International Cat Care chief executive Claire Bessant and International Society of Feline Medicine Academy lead Sam Taylor, discussing why cats are often overlooked politically and clinically.
A series of interactive pop-up sessions featuring a mix of content will include discussions, ethical dilemmas and case reports.
The hot topic pop-ups will pose “What if…?” questions and future possible scenarios to generate debate.
Topics up for discussion include:
BVA president Justine Shotton said: “Bringing members of the veterinary community together to discuss the big issues they care about, and the important topics impacting the profession, is one of the things the BVA and CloserStill Media do best. We are so excited to welcome everyone to the event and to announce these new debate sessions.
“It’s fantastic to have so many experts from both within and outside of our profession bringing their skills and knowledge to the BVA Career and Debate Theatre sessions. We know they will not only be informative about some of the pressing issues facing the profession today, but inspirational and thought-provoking as well.
“But the conversation and opportunity for debate doesn’t stop when the theatre sessions end. The informal pop-up sessions are a chance for attendees to get involved with the discussions, to share their views and network, and we hope as many people as possible will take the opportunity.”
Full information for BVA Live is online and discounted tickets are available from 14 April until 11:59pm on 18 April.