12 Oct 2020
Katherine Eitel Belt is one of the leading names due to speak at SPVS and the VMG’s Focus on Leadership and Management day.
Katherine Eitel Belt will be heading up SPVS and the VMG’s Focus on Leadership and Management online CPD summit on 1 December.
Following the success of their first virtual summit in June, SPVS and the VMG have turned their focus to management for their live and interactive Focus on Leadership and Management day.
The line-up includes:
The day – sponsored by Hill’s and MWI Animal Health – will include a management-focused digital exhibition and concludes with a panel session with a practice manager, head receptionist, head nurse and a practice owner on post-COVID leadership and management.
Ticket prices are £50 for SPVS and VMG members, and £75 for non-members – practices can sign up one team member, then register others for £25 each.