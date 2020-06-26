26 Jun 2020
A home delivery service has been launched for clients to reorder and pay for medications and services from their vet practice.
OurVet.Shop is compatible with all practice management systems and practices can determine their product catalogue – from parasiticides to chronic medications and pet food.
Practices can also use it as a payment facility for clinic services, such as consultations, and also specify the delivery costs they want to charge clients.
Delivered by Virtual Recall, the system interfaces with iRecall, enabling the system to pull through client and animals’ details and order history.
Jamie Crittall from Virtual Recall said: “ We have had such a positive response to the new service, and have had practices signing up and going live almost on a daily basis.
“In May we launched with home delivery service for all parasiticide products and also payment facility for services, with other products – food/chronic meds – available for pre-paid (contactless) collection.
“Now we are adding pet food to the home delivery option, followed by chronic medications later this summer – although these are available to order for pre-paid (contactless) collection already.”