To submit error reports, vets and nurses describe needing to “get over their own guilt” and refer to “fear and embarrassment” in the context of discussing mistakes with colleagues. Vets and nurses worry about the consequences of reporting errors – specifically the reactions of the RCVS, their colleagues, their clients and their boss (Oxtoby, 2019). They also have to grapple with their ingrained sense of ultimate professional responsibility and anecdotal perfectionist tendencies, which can result in clinicians focusing on their own shortcomings, actively berating themselves for their mistakes.