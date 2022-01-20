20 Jan 2022
Partnership with Japan-based biopharmaceutical firm MabGenesis aims to discover therapeutic antibodies in dogs using its technology platforms, and then develop them for the veterinary market.
Image © Ekaterina / Adobe Stock
Boehringer Ingelheim and Japan-based private biopharmaceutical firm MabGenesis have announced a collaboration to discover and develop novel monoclonal antibodies for dog treatments.
Under the agreement, MabGenesis will apply its technologies platform to discovering candidate antibodies against targets of interest selected by Boehringer Ingelheim.
The German pharmaceutical company will then have the right to develop and commercialise products resulting from the collaboration. It said the move strengthens its research and development strategy to innovate through partnerships with other players.
Katsuhiro Shinjo, chief executive of MabGenesis, said: “The combination of our innovative discovery platform MOURA Library and IMPACT, and Boehringer Ingelheim’s capability and industry leadership, will surely lead to the discovery of innovative canine therapeutic antibodies bringing benefits to animal health.”
Stephen Martin, head of research at Boehringer Ingelheim, said: “We believe that collaboration and shared innovation can lead to groundbreaking solutions to better predict, prevent, detect and treat diseases.
“This strategic partnership is another example of our commitment to address unmet needs in animal health with the aim to improve the lives of animals and humans.”
Terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.