7 Dec 2020
“We are very proud to be part of IPC, which brings together poultry industry stakeholders, and represents a unified and harmonised voice of the poultry sector” – Jérôme Baudon of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health.
Image © klimkin / Pixabay
Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health has announced it has joined the International Poultry Council (IPC).
The IPC represents the poultry industry and is a member-driven organisation comprised of national sector associations, poultry businesses and other key industry stakeholders.
IPC members represent more than 88% of the world’s poultry meat production and 95% of the global poultry meat trade.
Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health has joined the IPC as its newest associate member.
Jérôme Baudon, global head of poultry at Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, said: “We are very proud to be part of IPC, which brings together poultry industry stakeholders, and represents a unified and harmonised voice of the poultry sector.
“Its mission fits well with our commitment to shape the future of poultry well-being and health through disease prevention.”
IPC president Robin Horel added: “IPC is delighted to welcome Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health – a leader in poultry health, with a global footprint around the world.
“We are convinced that the company will be a strong voice of the poultry industry on the main topic related to the poultry value chain, and will contribute to a fact and science-based approach to public policy and international standards, impacting the poultry sector on food safety, sustainability, animal health and animal welfare.”
The IPC has 31 country members and more than 53 associate members.
International organisations such as the World Organisation for Animal Health, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, and Codex Alimentarius Commission officially recognise the IPC as the global association representing the poultry sector.