31 Mar 2022
Veterinary neurology lecturer Zohra Khan has become a diplomate of a European college and Amy Miele has started a residency at the behaviour clinic.
Two teams at The University of Edinburgh’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies have been given a boost.
Zohra Khan, a lecturer in veterinary neurology, has become a diplomate of the European College of Veterinary Neurology (ECVN), while Amy Miele has started a residency at the behaviour clinic at the Royal Dick’s hospital for small animals.
Miss Khan, who undertook five years of extensive studying and training in neurology and neurosurgery to gain the diploma, joins an elite group of ECVN diplomates worldwide to hold the qualification.
With two ECVN diplomates and four residents, the neurology and neurosurgery service – one of 14 referral services at the university – is one of the largest of its kind in the UK.
Miss Khan said: “I have always been interested in neurology since I was an undergraduate, so was keen to work towards getting the Diploma.
“I love working at the Dick Vet, and working collaboratively with other specialist teams to diagnose and treat the complex neurological cases we see.”
Qualified vet Dr Miele has started a residency in veterinary behavioural medicine at the clinic, the first residency of its type in Scotland.
The clinic, led by Kevin McPeake, a diplomate of the European College of Animal Welfare and Behavioural Medicine, and launched at the hospital in March 2021, will now be able to expand its services following Dr Miele’s appointment.
She said: “I feel extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to join the behaviour clinic, and work with Dr McPeake and other experts within the hospital for small animals.
“I love being able to help dog and cat guardians better understand the animals they share their lives with, and work towards a better quality of life for all.”