The hard bits are the unforeseen bits – the husband away, inset days, someone’s ill (at home or at work), or one or either of us ends up working later than planned. But working for myself, I’m better equipped than most to be flexible and deal with these bits. My children like Pinfold Vets, their school and playgroup have been to visit (as have most of the other schools and playgroups in the area) and there’s the odd day, after school, that the eldest comes to work until I’m finished. That’s the beauty of it – it’s my practice and I can do that. And yes, planning for school holidays is bit of a nightmare but, as directors, we’ve given ourselves six weeks’ holiday a year and, by having a business partner, it means, so far, we’ve both managed to take them.